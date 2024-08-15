Rwanda, Nano Energy Nuclear Deal - All You Need to Know About Small Modular Reactors

Rwanda Atomic Energy Board and American microreactor technology company Nano Energy on August 14 signed an agreement on a nuclear energy development programme that will facilitate the deployment of small modular and micro reactors in the country.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, Nano Energy Inc. will provide technical assistance, training, and education programmes to increase the number of domestic nuclear energy personnel in the country, benefiting Rwanda beyond the introduction of advanced nuclear reactor systems.

Here, The New Times breaks down some of the things you need to know about this new partnership and the technology that will ensure Rwanda's robust ability to maintain a self-sustaining domestic nuclear energy industry.

What is small modular reactor technology?

A small modular reactor (SMR) is a type of nuclear fission reactor that features factory-built-and-assembled modules in a variety of configurations and electricity outputs.

About 1/10 to 1/4 the size of a traditional nuclear energy plant, SMRs feature compact, simplified designs with advanced safety features.

How long will it take to build an SMR?

Rwanda Atomic Energy Board estimates that SMRs could take three to five years to develop once the construction phase is reached.

What is the difference between a small modular reactor and a microreactor?

Nuclear microreactors are very small reactors usually generating less 1 to 10 megawatts electric (MWe). They are seen as an alternative to small modular (50-300 MWe) or conventional reactors (often around 1,000 MWe) especially for countries with remote and inaccessible areas.

Microreactors can be fitted on a truck and transported to a remote area to provide electricity or other applications depending on the need.

What is a small modular reactor?

The SMRs are defined as small nuclear reactors with a maximum output of 300 Megawatt electric (MWe) and can produce 7.2 million kWh per day.

By comparison, large-size nuclear power plants have an output of over 1,000 MWe and can produce 24 million kWh per day.

What is a micro reactor?

A microreactor is a nuclear reactor that produces significantly less power, often in the range of 1 to 10 megawatts.

Usually, micro reactors are considered to be in earlier stages of development compared to SMRs. Its main advantages are: small size, simple plant layout, fast on-site installation.

What are SMRs used for?

Advanced Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), envisioned to vary in size from tens of megawatts up to hundreds of megawatts, can be used for power generation, process heat, desalination, or other industrial uses. SMR designs may employ light water as a coolant or other non-light water coolants such as a gas, liquid metal, or molten salt.

What are the advantages of SMR?

Small modular reactors offer a lower initial capital investment, greater scalability, and siting flexibility for locations unable to accommodate more traditional larger reactors. They also have the potential for enhanced safety and security compared to conventional nuclear power plants.

Small modular reactors have greater siting flexibility compared to traditional reactors due to their smaller size and modular design. In addition, they can utilize land more effectively than traditional reactors, yielding a higher output of electrical energy per unit of land area.

What educational and vocational opportunities will SMR offer young Rwandans?

Partnerships being developed by RAEB will provide good opportunities for education and training resulting in technology transfer and innovation.

Rwandans will benefit from the partnership between Nano Nuclear and Cambridge Nuclear Energy Centre, expected to begin introducing educational and vocational opportunities for young Rwandans, in collaboration with Rwandan higher learning institutions, to build and maintain both SMRs and microreactors, as well as the supporting nuclear energy infrastructure in the country.

Which countries have SMRs?

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, over 80 SMR designs are being developed by different countries. As of 2023, only China and Russia have successfully built operational SMRs.

The US Department of Energy had estimated that the first SMR in the United States would be completed by NuScale Power around 2030, but this deal has since fallen through after the customers backed out due to rising costs.

In 2028, Russia is expected to commission its first land based SMR - RITM200N with capacity of 55 MWe.

How many nuclear power plants are in Africa?

As of today, only South Africa has an operating nuclear power plant since 1984. Egypt is currently constructing its first nuclear power plant and is expected to start operation in 2026.

Nuclear energy currently accounts for approximately 5% of South Africa's electricity generation.

Are SMRs the future of nuclear energy?

Small modular reactors, which are smaller and less costly to build than traditional, large-scale reactors, are fast becoming the next great hope for a nuclear renaissance as the world scrambles to cut fossil fuels.

Which African countries are building nuclear power plants?

Many countries in Africa are in planning stages to build nuclear power plants. These include Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sudan, Algeria, and Tunisia.

Nuclear power projects are dynamic, and the progress of these projects can vary. Factors such as financing, technology, and public opinion, can influence the timeline and feasibility of these projects.

Countries like Rwanda have expressed their will to embark on such big projects to promote the use of nuclear energy for sustainable socio-economic development.