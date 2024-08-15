Sudan: Secretary Blinken's Call with Head of the Sovereign Council of Sudan Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

document

Washington, DC — The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with President of the Sovereign Council of Sudan and Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The Secretary reiterated the need for participation in on-going peace talks in Switzerland to achieve full implementation of the Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan. He emphasized that the international community has come together in support of these negotiations, co-hosted by Switzerland and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to reach compliance with the Jeddah Declaration, a cessation of hostilities, humanitarian access, and establishment of a mechanism to monitor implementation.

The Secretary emphasized that these objectives reflect commitments contained in the Jeddah Declaration, and the goal of the talks is to achieve its full implementation. The Secretary underscored the urgent need for the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to end the war and guarantee humanitarian access for the millions of Sudanese who are suffering.