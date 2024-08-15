Mozambique: Fell Slightly in July

15 August 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The average level of prices in Mozambican cities fell by 0.05 per cent in July, according to the latest figures released by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

This was the third consecutive month of deflation, rather than inflation.

Inflation from January to July was just 1.15 per cent, largely due to food price rises.

Annual inflation (from 1 August 2023 to 31 July 2024) was 2.97 per cent. This compares with 3.04 per cent in June, 3.07 per cent in May, and 3.26 per cent in April.

The main price falls in July were for tomatoes (down by 7.6 per cent), onions (7.1 per cent), lettuce (9.5 per cent), cabbage (8.3 per cent) and butter beans (1.2 per cent).

But some prices went up during the month - notably unprocessed maize (up by 15.6 per cent), unhusked rice (0.5 per cent), garlic (10.8 per cent), and fresh fish (2.5 per cent).

The city with the lowest rate of inflation in July was Tete (minus 0.23 per cent), followed by Nampula (minus 0.21 per cent) and Xai-Xai (minus 0.14 per cent).

But in several cities prices rose slightly - by 0.18 per cent in Chimoio, 0.12 per cent in Inhambane and 0.05 per cent in Quelimane.

