Egypt: Ambassador Ali Abdi Aware Welcomes Defense Deal Between Somalia and Egypt

Mogadishu — Ambassador Ali Abdi Aware, Somalia's Ambassador to Egypt, has issued a press release celebrating the outcomes of the recent summit between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt.

The meeting, held in Cairo, culminated in a landmark defense agreement, signaling a new era of strategic partnership between the two nations.

Ambassador Aware expressed his enthusiasm for the points agreed upon during the summit, particularly highlighting the joint defense agreement. This pact, he noted, is strategically timed to address the looming "security crisis" in Somalia following the planned withdrawal of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). "The agreement is not just about military support; it's about ensuring stability and continuity in our security apparatus during this critical transition phase," Ambassador Aware stated.

The Ambassador extended his gratitude to President El-Sisi for Egypt's commitment to stand with Somalia post-ATMIS. "Egypt's promise to join forces with us when ATMIS ends is a testament to the deep-rooted friendship between our nations," he added, emphasizing the mutual benefits of this collaboration.

Details of the agreement include Egypt providing training and equipment support to the Somali military. "This cooperation will see Egyptian and Somali forces working side by side in operations, enhancing our capabilities and fostering a shared security environment," Ambassador Aware explained.

Moreover, Ambassador Aware praised Egypt's stance on Somalia's sovereignty and unity. "President El-Sisi's support for Somalia's independence and his firm rejection of any external interference in our internal affairs is greatly appreciated," he said, underscoring Egypt's role as a supportive ally in the region.

Looking forward, Ambassador Aware outlined plans for increasing cooperation in various sectors beyond defense. "Somalia looks forward to deepening our ties with Egypt in economic, cultural, and political spheres, building on this solid foundation of mutual respect and strategic partnership," he concluded.

The remarks of Ambassador Aware not only mark a significant step in Somalia-Egypt relations but also reflect a broader strategy to ensure Somalia's security and stability in the face of changing international military commitments in the region. This agreement is seen as a pivotal moment for Somalia, promising enhanced security cooperation and a robust partnership with Egypt, one of Africa's leading nations.