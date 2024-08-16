Zimbabwe: SADC Summit Will Not Halt Enforcement of Zimbabwean Laws, Warns Zanu-PF

The ruling ZANU PF party has issued a stern warning against any attempts to disrupt the 44th SADC Summit in the capital through protests. The government will not hesitate to enforce the law, regardless of the international attention the summit brings.

Reports suggest that opposition groups are organizing demonstrations aimed at tarnishing the country's image while high-profile delegates from Southern Africa are in attendance.

However, ZANU PF's information director, Farai Marapira, made it clear that no international event, including the SADC Summit, will interfere with the enforcement of Zimbabwean laws.

"Civic leaders are part of society like everyone else, including myself. We are all subject to the law. The law cannot be suspended for anything, including an international event such as this SADC Summit. If anyone operates outside of the law, they are liable to arrest. The law is the law, and any breach should be dealt with accordingly," said Marapira in an interview.

This statement comes in the wake of recent actions taken against civic society leaders accused of disorderly conduct.

Political analysts have supported the government's firm stance, arguing that the country cannot afford to ignore threats to peace and stability, even in the context of a major international event.

"For nearly three decades, the Zimbabwean government has been aware of Western attempts to undermine the land reform program through various strategies, including insurrection," noted political analyst Godwin Mureriwa.

"The opposition's history of violent attempts to seize power, such as the so-called 'final push' following the enactment of the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZIDERA) by the U.S. in 2001, is well documented. The mayhem that ensued after the 2018 elections, just one day after votes were cast, is another example of their undemocratic tactics."

Mureriwa further alleged that the current wave of opposition activities is part of a broader strategy to discredit the country ahead of the SADC Summit, fueled by Western funding channeled through NGOs and opposition leaders.

"The government cannot be deceived into inaction in the face of such blatant threats to our peace, democracy, sovereignty, and national interests. Zimbabwe is not a banana republic. The people of Zimbabwe cannot be used as pawns in a game that endangers their personal and national well-being," he emphasized.

The 44th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government is being held under the theme: "Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC."

The Summit will see President Emmerson Mnangagwa taking over leadership of the regional bloc, a position handed on a rotational basis amongst the 16 member states.