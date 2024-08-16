Gabon Approaches First Anniversary of Coup - Leader's Plans Questioned

Yaounde, Cameroon — As Gabon approaches the first anniversary of the coup that ousted longtime President Ali Bongo Ondimba, supporters of the military chief who leads the transitional government are urging him to run for president.

Meanwhile, opponents of General Brice Nguema say he is plotting to seize power for the long term and turn Gabon into a military dictatorship.

Gabon's military is urging people to turn out in droves on August 30 and celebrate what the central African state's military leaders call the Day of National Liberation.

Their message, broadcast several times each day by state TV, reminds civilians that the military seized power in a bloodless coup on that day last year, saying it acted to save the country from a serious political, economic and institutional crisis.

Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi Manfoumbi, spokesperson for the transitional government, said military leaders want to use August 30 as an annual day of celebration to thank troops who effected the change of leadership without killing civilians or destroying property.

Manfoumbi also said Nguema's integrity and commitment to improving living conditions and developing Gabon can't be disputed. He said Nguema has put in place functional state institutions such as a transitional government, National Assembly, Senate and Constitutional Council.

Others say Nguema is trying to transform Gabon into a military dictatorship, in part by manipulating opposition parties.

Pelgie Marle Joselle Itsana, who heads the Pan African Movement for the Unity of Gabon People, said the heavy presence of troops along streets in major towns is an indication that Nguema will want to confiscate power at all costs.

Itsana said she was surprised when Nguema, after abolishing state institutions from Ondimba's regime, appointed some of those same officials to his transitional government, the Constitutional Council and the National Assembly, even though he earlier had accused them of ruining Gabon and refusing to hand over power.

Manfoumbi tried to counter that argument by pointing out that within the past year Nguema extended water and electricity supplies to several dozen towns and villages, built hospitals and schools, improved road infrastructure and provided several thousand jobs for unemployed youths.

He also, Manfoumbi said, "mercilessly fought corruption," especially among government officials and politicians.

This week, Gabon state TV reported that scores of opposition and civil society groups are calling on Nguema to run for president in the August 2025 elections, which are intended to reestablish civilian rule.

Alexandre Barro Chambrier, vice prime minister and president of the opposition RPM party, said Tuesday that he is ready to support Nguema. He said love of country and patriotism have been ignited among citizens and cited many development projects started since Nguema seized power.

Barro Chambrier, who spoke on state radio, did not say how many opposition and civil society groups want Nguema to run for president.

Gabon is currently preparing a constitutional referendum that will lay the groundwork for future elections. The proposed constitution bars transitional government members from running in the 2025 elections, with the notable exception of Nguema.

The general has not said whether he will be a candidate. But the transitional government has refuted claims the military leader is planning to hold on to power.

Many opposition and civil society groups say they want Nguema to respect commitments he made in April after a monthlong national dialogue to make Gabon a true democratic state, one in which civilians are not persecuted for holding opinions contrary to those of the government.

They say Nguema should hand over power to civilians when the 24-month transitional period ends next August.

The transitional government says when the time comes, Gabon will hold free, fair and credible elections.