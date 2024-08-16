South Africa: Tensions Flare in Soweto After Fatal Shooting in Spaza Shop - South African News Briefs - August 16, 2024

Tensions Flare in Soweto After Fatal Shooting in Spaza Shop

Tensions have escalated in several Soweto neighborhoods following the shooting of a 21-year-old man, prompting members of Operation Dudula and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) to shut down foreign-owned spaza shops in White City this week, reports News24. Lusanda Ngcobo was shot twice in the stomach during a dispute with a shop owner, igniting fears among locals of another wave of xenophobic violence and looting across Gauteng’s largest township. The anti-immigrant group Operation Dudula announced plans to expand its operations to close foreign-owned shops in other neighborhoods, including White City, Mofolo, and surrounding townships. Police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the shooting, and a case of attempted murder is under investigation. The South African Spaza and Tuckshop Association said that it has repeatedly urged the government to take action against foreign-owned shops in townships, citing "unfair competition" for locally owned businesses.

Family Seeks Justice After Baby Dies at Daycare

Police are investigating the death of a four-month-old infant at a daycare center in Boksburg, reports EWN. Shortly after dropping off her child, the mother received a call informing her that the baby was not breathing. The family said that the police are awaiting postmortem results to determine the cause of death. Baby Mbuso's family is urgently seeking justice for his passing while he was under the care of the Happy Owl Day Care Centre in Boksburg. According to the family, the caretakers contacted the child's mother, who reported that they noticed he was not breathing during a nappy change. The baby's aunt expressed her doubts on social media, suggesting that the daycare center may not have been fully transparent about the circumstances of the tragedy. The African National Congress Youth League has called on parents whose children attend the daycare center to withdraw them until the investigation is complete.

Drones and K9s Join Search for Missing Matric Pupil

Western Cape police have enlisted drones and a K9 unit to assist in the search for missing matric student Romano Fredericks, who disappeared over a week ago, reports News24. Romano, 18, was last seen by his family on August 3 when he left his Vredenburg home on the West Coast to visit a friend in Laaiplek. His grandmother and legal guardian, Anna Fredericks, said that Romano told her he was taking a minibus taxi to his friend's place in the morning and planned to return home before dark. However, he never came back, and his cell phone has been off since then. It was later discovered that Romano attended a rugby tournament and accepted a ride from some people he met there, who offered to drop him near Vredenburg. From there, it is believed he began walking home. Romano is set to celebrate his 19th birthday on Saturday.

