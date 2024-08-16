Kenya: Marathoner Lokedi Proud of Nerve-Racking Paris Olympic Experience Despite Missing Out On Medal

Paris, France — An elated Sharon Lokedi felt there was little she could have done to make an Olympic medal on the very last 200-meters as she reminisced about an incredible experience in Paris.

Lokedi, 30, came fourth on her Olympics debut clocking a personal best of 2:23:14, behind compatriot Hellen Obiri, who clinched bronze in a personal best of 2:23:10.

Sifan Hassan of The Netherlands won gold in an Olympic Record of 2:22:25 ahead of Ethiopian Tigst Assefa who scooped silver in 2:22:58.

"I wish I could have done better but I am really proud of my performance. I really thought I was in the medal bracket. I wish there was a medal for number 4. I want Kenyans to know that I worked hard and gave it my all," an emotionalLokedi reflected on her last moments of the epic race.

Kenya's Tokyo 2020 champion Peres Jepchirchir, who holds the women's only world record, settled for 15th contrary to all expectations.

"It was tough for me; the competition was tough. We were hoping to sweep the podium but it did not go our way. We are grateful though we lost gold both men and women, but we have bronze," Jepchirchir said.

Kenyans went into the Paris extravaganza with high expectations, with a world-class trio but Lokedi saw her chances go up in smoke in the last 200-meters where she saw her opponents pull away, much to her chagrin.

"Honestly, I'm very proud of myself. I saw myself being in the top three all the way through. I knew the last few kilometers would be tough but I just wanted to fight as much as I could being in the top group all the way close to the end. I also knew I don't have a kick, so I really had to work hard and make sure I run with the top 5," USA based Lokedi stated.

Asked about next year's world championships, Lokedi quipped: "I want more, I didn't get a medal in Paris but I will just keep working hard, keep training hard," Lokedi, who was a late inclusion in the team after the withdrawal of Brigid Kosgei said.

-Sharon Lokedi Fact File-

Name: Sharon Lokedi

Sport: Marathon

Born: March 10, 1994

County: Elgeyo Marakwet

Gender: Female

Personal best: 2:23:23

About Lokedi

Lokedi started her career as an athlete student at the University of Kansas in the US where she could represent her institution at the National Collegiate Athletic Association where she could major in the 5,000m and 10,000m races recording mixed results.

The Kapkenda Girls High School in Elgeyo Marakwet alumni started competing in high school with the 5,000m and 10,000m races as her favorites.

Having graduated with a degree in Business Logistics and Supply chain, she decided to continue training and running in various races before she ventured in the marathon races.

She made her marathon debut at the 2022 New York Marathon where she surprised many by winning the title after a brilliant final kick. She would once again head to the New York Marathon in 2023 where she finished in third position. This year she lined up for the Boston Marathon coming second behind Hellen Obiri.

The Olympic debutant was initially named in the team as a reserve but got confirmed as a late replacement for 2020 Silver medalist, Brigid Kosgei who got injured in training.

Olympics goal

"I have done three marathons and it is still a learning process and competing with some of the best in a marathon, that gives me more motivation to work hard. I'm also eyeing a podium position."

