Kenya: Eldoret to Benefit From $1.35bn Program After Receiving City Status

Eldoret has become Kenya's fifth city after the town was conferred with the premier honours on Thursday.

At an event attended by thousands of guests and residents at the Eldoret Sports Club, President William Ruto declared: "It is now my singular honour and pleasant duty, by authority vested in me by Section 12 of the Urban Areas and Cities Act, to officially confer the city status upon the City of Eldoret."

Witnessing the President stamp the public seal on the instruments confirming Eldoret's city status were a group of children of Kenyan athletes who won medals at the recent Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and Governor Jonathan Bii of Uasin Gishu County were present.

Eldoret now joins Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru as Kenya's premier metropolises.

The President said Eldoret City will benefit from partnerships and collaborations to make urban towns more liveable, including the Kenya Urban Programme and Kenya Urban Support Programme Phase Two, with a total investment of $1.35 billion.

These initiatives focus on investment in waste management, digital connectivity and infrastructure.

Already, Eldoret is benefiting from the government's programmes such affordable housing and the ongoing construction of Eldoret Central Market.

Terming the city "a melting pot of cultures," Governor Bii said Eldoret has transformed into a hub for sports, agriculture and healthcare in the North Rift region.

Citing increasing pressure on infrastructure, he called for a review of the revenue sharing formula to counties, especially due to the unique challenges facing upcoming cities Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret.

Eldoret town was established by South African farmers, popularly known as the Boers or Afrikaners, as a trading centre in 1910. President Ruto noted that the new city bears the footprints of the pioneers from South Africa, India and Britain.

The President honoured prominent people from the region with awards for their role and service in propelling the growth of Eldoret over the years.

Those honoured post-homously include former politician Ezekiel Barngetuny and educationist Paul Boit.

Others who received presidential honours were George Kibet, Dr Vassanji Lodhia, late Eldoret Mayor Joel Lesiew, former athlete Moses Tanui and businessmen Stephen Maraba and Ngugi Gitonga.

The honours were also bestowed on the late Malakwen Arap Sisiwa, Kimwatan Kibulyot, former councillor Isabella Abura and Edwin Limo.

Large-scale farmer Victorina Rotich, Ajay Shah, the late Paul Kamau and Wycliffe Otaro also received presidential recognition.

"I commend the people of Uasin Gishu, Members of County Assembly and the Executive as well as the business and investment community, professionals and every worker and hustler for their invaluable support that has made this transition successful," the President said.

He called on the residents of Uasin Gishu County to stop the practice of land fragmentation, saying agricultural holdings are dwindling as a result and undermining the nation's food security.

In his remarks, DP Gachagua said: "Let's honour our farmers because they're the ones who have built this city."

Some of the other leaders who attended the function were Governors Stephen Sang of Nandi, Eric Mutai (Kericho), Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo-Marakwet), George Natembeya (Trans Nzoia), Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo) and Hillary Barchok of Bomet County.

Others were Governors Fernandez Baraza (Kakamega), Ken Lusaka (Bungoma), Simon Kachapin (West Pokot), Jeremiah Lomurukai (Turkana), Joseph Irungu (Laikipia), Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu), Patrick ole Ntutu (Narok), Jonathan Lelelit (Samburu) and Kiarie Badilisha of Nyandarua County.