Uganda: Health Minister Clarifies Why Uganda Didn't Declare Monkeypox Outbreak

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has explained why the government didn't declare a monkeypox outbreak despite two confirmed cases in Kasese. "Declaring an outbreak would have negatively impacted Uganda's trade and movement of people," she told Parliament on Thursday.

In her ministerial statement, Dr. Aceng noted that there is currently no specific treatment for the virus, but two vaccines are undergoing trials. "These vaccines are yet to be approved by the World Health Organization," she said.

The Minister identified high-risk groups for infection, including "UPDF officers in Congo, sex workers, and long-distance drivers." She also explained that the government chose to contain the virus rather than declare an outbreak to avoid unnecessary panic and disruption.

Despite the two cases being treated and discharged without serious complications, Dr. Aceng warned that "the disease remains a danger due to its rapid spread in neighbouring DRC."

She also cautioned against misinformation about vaccines, emphasizing their importance in fighting epidemics. "Vaccines are crucial in preventing the spread of diseases. Let's avoid spreading false information about them," she said.

In response to the Minister's statement, MPs urged the government to start screening individuals crossing from DRC, citing evidence that the country is the epicenter of many epidemics. "We need to take proactive measures to prevent the spread of monkeypox," MP Ibrahim Semujju Nganda said