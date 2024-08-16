Uganda: Institute an Inquest Into Kiteezi Landfill Tragedy

The Kiteezi landfill collapse, which has claimed over 30 lives, starkly exposes the government's gross negligence and corruption. Immediate, accountable action is essential.

The Kiteezi landfill disaster has already claimed over 30 lives, including infants who choked under the collapsing garbage. More than 30 people remain unaccounted for, with the grim reality that their chances of survival are dwindling under the rancid heap.

Meanwhile, at City Hall, officials are insulated from the crisis, sipping tea while engaging in damage control. Their focus remains on salvaging their reputations rather than addressing the tragedy. The exchange of envelopes and the soaring costs of journalism are stark indicators of a system more concerned with saving face than saving lives.

This is emblematic of a broader national crisis where money overshadows human life. Scandals are managed through financial maneuvering, with those in power retaining their positions and recuperating their costs while victims' families suffer.

Kiteezi should serve as a wake-up call for genuine accountability. The government must confront the grim reality of reducing its citizens to mere refuse and initiate a thorough inquiry into the causes and responsibilities of this disaster. Past inquiries into similar tragedies have been inadequate, often failing to serve public interest.

It is crucial to break this cycle of negligence and corruption. Reports indicate that warnings were issued but ignored, making an inquiry more straightforward.

Moreover, the government must seriously reconsider its contingency planning. The National Environment Management Authority's actions, such as wetland evictions, have drawn criticism. If proactive measures had been taken with Kiteezi, the outcome might have been different, and leaders would have faced public scrutiny.

The potential for future disasters like Kiteezi looms large. Those living in hazardous conditions--whether along railway lines or wetlands--are at risk. The government must prevent such tragedies by ensuring that unsuitable areas are not designated for human settlement.

The Kiteezi landfill collapse underscores the urgent need for reform. With over 30 lives lost, it's time for genuine accountability and a re-evaluation of policies regarding human settlement and environmental safety.