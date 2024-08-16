Uganda: Ssekikubo Presses Deputy Speaker On Scheduling the Motion

Lwemiyaga County Legislator Theodore Ssekikubo has urged Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa to explain the delay in scheduling the censure motion against four embattled Commissioners of Parliament.

"The public is eagerly waiting for this matter to be brought to the House floor. We need to know why it's taking so long," Ssekikubo said during a Parliamentary sitting. "We want to debate this matter and take a decision. The longer we delay, the more the public loses trust in us."

Ssekikubo emphasized that the matter is of great public interest and that legislators need sufficient time to prepare for the debate. "We can't just rush into this debate without proper preparation. We need time to scrutinize the evidence and make informed decisions."

In response, Deputy Speaker Tayebwa assured that the Presiding Officers would handle the matter in accordance with the law. "We will follow the procedures and ensure that the matter is handled within the confines of the law," Tayebwa said. However, he did not provide a timeline for when the motion would be tabled.

The censure motion against the four Commissioners of Parliament has been pending for some time, sparking concerns among legislators and the public about the delay in bringing it to the House floor. Ssekikubo's call for action is seen as a move to press the Presiding Officers to expedite the process."