Uganda Pushes for Human Resource Capacity Building to Support Regional Integration

15 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Ambassador Richard Kabonero, who is Uganda's national coordinator for the Northern Corridor Integration Projects has emphasized the need building human resource capacity to foster East African integration.

"Given the importance of human resource building capacity in propelling the advancement of critical regional projects and therefore opening up our corridor to greater prosperity, it is not only right but also proper to revitalize the Northern Corridor Integration Projects Spirit," Kabonero said.

He was on Thursday speaking during the opening session of the Permanent Secretaries meeting of the Human Resource Capacity Building Regional Cluster Meeting at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in Nairobi, Kenya.

Kabonero who is leading Uganda's delegation emphasized the urgent need to enhance capacity building in member states and the need to create green pastures for exchange policies in all sectors of the NCIP in member states.

"I wish to reiterate that the government of Uganda's will continue to support the full operationalization of the five centres of excellence as well as full removal of both tuition and non-tuition barriers," he said.

Dr.Esther Muoria, the Principal Secretary for the State Department for technical vocational education and training said the meeting is meant to review the implementation status of the 14th heads of states summit directives on human resource capacity build to track progress and update the implementation matrix ahead of the 15th Northern Corridor Integration Projects(NCIP) heads of state summit.

She said NCIP was designed to generate political goodwill in the four countries implementing the projects identified by the heads of states of the four partner States.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.