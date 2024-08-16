Uganda: MP Faces Legal Action Over Sister's Assault

Kesande Grace Bataringaya, MP for Rubirizi, faces allegations of assault after an altercation with her sister Christine Charity

KABALE | Police in Kabale are investigating an alleged assault involving Grace Kesande Bataringaya, the woman Member of Parliament for Rubirizi District, and her younger sister, Christine Charity.

The incident reportedly occurred in their home village of Rwabaga, Kyanamira Parish.

According to Christine Charity, the altercation took place on Tuesday evening when MP Kesande Grace returned home from Kampala with their ailing mother, who had been receiving treatment in the city.

Christine claims that during a greeting with their mother, Kesande pushed her away.

The sisters exchanged insults, leading to Kesande allegedly striking Christine on the forehead with a stick.

Christine Charity reported the incident to Kabale Central Police Station, filing a case under SD Ref. 60/13/8/2024.

Speaking to NBS, Christine described the confrontation: "I went to greet my mother as she returned home. Instead of a warm welcome, my sister Kesande pushed me and attacked me with a stick, hitting me on the head."

Christine emphasized that she seeks justice rather than revenge. "I don't want much; I just want justice. I am a Ugandan citizen, and this will help others who face similar situations," she said.

The District Police Commander (DPC) of Kabale, Hakim Mukama, confirmed that a case of assault was registered on August 13, 2024.

He said investigations have begun. "We received the complaint from Christine Charity and have entered the case into our system. Investigations are ongoing," Mukama noted.

When contacted by NBS, MP Kesande Grace questioned the legitimacy of the inquiry and declined to provide a statement, asking the reporter to find her in person for further questions.

"NBS is calling me about allegations of assault. Are you police? Journalists cover various events, so if you want to interview me, meet me where I am," Kesande Grace responded.

The investigation continues as authorities work to determine the facts of the case.