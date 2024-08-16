Uganda: Kiteezi Tragedy Renews Calls for Decentralized Waste Management

The recent fatal incident at the Kiteezi dumpsite has reignited calls for a decentralized waste management system in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area. The tragedy, which claimed lives, has underscored the urgent need for a more sustainable and safe approach to waste disposal.

The Kiteezi dumpsite, initially designed to serve a limited area, has become overwhelmed by the influx of waste from across the region. This overcapacity has led to severe environmental and health risks. Ibrahim Ssemujju, Member of Parliament for Kira Municipality, has been a vocal critic of the government's handling of the situation.

"The World Bank, which funded the dumpsite, recommended its decommissioning over five years ago," Ssemujju emphasized. "It's time for drastic action." He called for the decentralization of waste management services, arguing that transporting waste from distant areas to a single site is unsustainable and dangerous.

The MP highlighted the unseen health hazards associated with the dumpsite, warning that the tragedy could be just the tip of the iceberg. "We don't know how many people are suffering from diseases due to the conditions at Kiteezi," he said.

Despite existing legislation, including the Local Governments (Kampala City Council) (Solid Waste Management) Ordinance, which outlines guidelines for waste storage and disposal, the situation on the ground remains dire. Experts and policymakers alike agree that a comprehensive overhaul of the waste management system is essential to prevent future disasters and protect public health.