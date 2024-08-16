Zimbabwe: Magaya Injects U.S.$300k Into Zimbabwe Women's Super League

15 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Walter Magaya through his Heart Group company has injected US$300 000 into women's football, New Zimbabwe.com has learnt.

Magaya's sponsorship is set to be unveiled on Friday evening at his Yadah hotel in Harare.

A source told New Zimbabwe.com that the deal was facilitated by local sports management and consultancy company TinMahn Sports between Magaya's Heart Group and Zimbabwe Women Super League.

"At the present moment I can't say much, but all I can tell you is everything is set, the new deal will be unveiled on Friday at prophet Walter Magaya's hotel.

"The total amount of money he will be sponsoring is US$300 000," said the source.

Other than bankrolling the league, Magaya will also introduce a knockout tournament for the Zimbabwe Women Super League.

"So he (Magaya) will sponsor the league and a knockout tournament for the women's league.

"He loves football and he has committed himself to develop the ladies game," added the source.

Zimbabwe Women Super League is currently running without a sponsor, with poor administration in the past being the greatest setback.

Magaya's move to sponsor women's football is part of his campaign strategy for the ZIFA presidency office which he is rumoured to be interested in.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.