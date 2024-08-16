Zimbabwe: Magaya Injects U.S.$300k Into Zimbabwe Women's Super League

Walter Magaya through his Heart Group company has injected US$300 000 into women's football, New Zimbabwe.com has learnt.

Magaya's sponsorship is set to be unveiled on Friday evening at his Yadah hotel in Harare.

A source told New Zimbabwe.com that the deal was facilitated by local sports management and consultancy company TinMahn Sports between Magaya's Heart Group and Zimbabwe Women Super League.

"At the present moment I can't say much, but all I can tell you is everything is set, the new deal will be unveiled on Friday at prophet Walter Magaya's hotel.

"The total amount of money he will be sponsoring is US$300 000," said the source.

Other than bankrolling the league, Magaya will also introduce a knockout tournament for the Zimbabwe Women Super League.

"So he (Magaya) will sponsor the league and a knockout tournament for the women's league.

"He loves football and he has committed himself to develop the ladies game," added the source.

Zimbabwe Women Super League is currently running without a sponsor, with poor administration in the past being the greatest setback.

Magaya's move to sponsor women's football is part of his campaign strategy for the ZIFA presidency office which he is rumoured to be interested in.