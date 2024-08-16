Uganda: Govt to Outline Roadmap for 2026 Elections - Nabbanja

Government to unveil the 2026 election roadmap next week, outlining key preparations and electoral plans.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has announced that the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, will present a detailed statement to Parliament next week, unveiling the roadmap for Uganda's 2026 general elections.

Speaking during Thursday's Parliamentary session, chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, Nabbanja said,

"The Minister will address this House to provide a comprehensive overview of the preparations for the 2026 elections, including the electoral roadmap, key timelines, and essential details."

This announcement follows the Electoral Commission's release of a two-year strategic plan, which includes a budget of Shs2.3 trillion for the upcoming elections, with Shs1.3 trillion earmarked specifically for the electoral process.

"We must ensure that the country is well-prepared for free and fair elections," Nabbanja emphasized.

"The Minister's statement will clarify the government's strategy to deliver a credible and transparent electoral process."

Minister Mao's upcoming presentation is expected to shed light on critical aspects of the 2026 elections, including voter registration, proposed electoral reforms, and security measures to safeguard the integrity of the election.