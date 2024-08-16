Uganda: Inside Parliament - the Real Cause of Ongoing Tensions

15 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Members of Parliament are deeply divided over the cause of escalating tensions within the House, with opinions ranging from concerns about accountability to personal grievances.

Despite their differing views, all agree that the ongoing conflicts have significantly tarnished Parliament's reputation.

Nakaseke South MP Paul Luttamaguzi Ssemakula argues that the disputes stem from genuine concerns about accountability and the management of public resources.

"We cannot sit back and watch as public resources are mismanaged," he stated.

Conversely, Kimanya-Kabonera MP Dr. Abed Bwanika and MP Kakembo Mbwatekamwa contend that the infighting is fueled by personal frustrations.

Dr Bwanika believes that some MPs are venting their dissatisfaction over not receiving key positions, such as commissioners, committee chairs, or ministerial roles, onto their colleagues.

MP Bashir Lubega highlighted the deteriorating cooperation among legislators, noting the removal of MPs from Parliament's WhatsApp group as a sign of deepening divisions.

"The deletion of MPs from the WhatsApp group indicates that some legislators are more focused on personal interests rather than collective goals," Lubega said.

"It's unfortunate that we've reached this point, but we must uphold our values and principles."

The discord has disrupted communication within Parliament, further exacerbating the situation. Lubega emphasized the need to address these issues while maintaining integrity.

"We cannot compromise on our values and principles," he stressed.

Legislators across the board acknowledge that the conflicts have severely impacted Parliament's public image, eroding trust. Mbwatekamwa noted,

"Restoring public trust will take a long time."

Dr Bwanika also criticized some MPs for prioritizing personal gain over national interests.

"It's unfortunate that a segment of legislators has damaged the reputation of the August House by placing their personal interests above those of the country," he said.

As the situation continues to escalate, it remains uncertain how Parliament will resolve these internal conflicts and work towards rebuilding public trust.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.