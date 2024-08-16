Uganda: Inside Parliament - the Real Cause of Ongoing Tensions

Members of Parliament are deeply divided over the cause of escalating tensions within the House, with opinions ranging from concerns about accountability to personal grievances.

Despite their differing views, all agree that the ongoing conflicts have significantly tarnished Parliament's reputation.

Nakaseke South MP Paul Luttamaguzi Ssemakula argues that the disputes stem from genuine concerns about accountability and the management of public resources.

"We cannot sit back and watch as public resources are mismanaged," he stated.

Conversely, Kimanya-Kabonera MP Dr. Abed Bwanika and MP Kakembo Mbwatekamwa contend that the infighting is fueled by personal frustrations.

Dr Bwanika believes that some MPs are venting their dissatisfaction over not receiving key positions, such as commissioners, committee chairs, or ministerial roles, onto their colleagues.

MP Bashir Lubega highlighted the deteriorating cooperation among legislators, noting the removal of MPs from Parliament's WhatsApp group as a sign of deepening divisions.

"The deletion of MPs from the WhatsApp group indicates that some legislators are more focused on personal interests rather than collective goals," Lubega said.

"It's unfortunate that we've reached this point, but we must uphold our values and principles."

The discord has disrupted communication within Parliament, further exacerbating the situation. Lubega emphasized the need to address these issues while maintaining integrity.

"We cannot compromise on our values and principles," he stressed.

Legislators across the board acknowledge that the conflicts have severely impacted Parliament's public image, eroding trust. Mbwatekamwa noted,

"Restoring public trust will take a long time."

Dr Bwanika also criticized some MPs for prioritizing personal gain over national interests.

"It's unfortunate that a segment of legislators has damaged the reputation of the August House by placing their personal interests above those of the country," he said.

As the situation continues to escalate, it remains uncertain how Parliament will resolve these internal conflicts and work towards rebuilding public trust.