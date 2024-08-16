Zimbabwe: Ruth Hwara Dies As Family Is Accused of Stealing Funds Donated Towards Treatment

A 25-year-old University of Zimbabwe graduate, Ruth Hwara who was battling Chronic Kidney Disease has passed away.

Her death was confirmed by socialite, Joey Nyikadzino who was part of her fundraising team.

"We just saw a message in the Hwara group that Ruth is no more. May her soul rest in peace," Nyikadzino wrote on her social media platforms.

In April this year, Ruth's fundraising team announced that she was seeking US$30 000 to undergo a kidney transplant in India.

Hwara studied Business Management with the UZ but fell sick shortly after she completed her studies before she was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

At that time her family said she had managed to raise US$4 500 since June last year.

Following this, Zimbabweans managed to donate about US$70 000 for her treatment.

Recently it was reported that some of the funds raised for her were squandered supposedly by people who include her family members while her treatment was deliberately delayed.

Last week, an Ecocash agent, Tendai Chibwe was dragged to court on allegations of stealing US$13 000 donated by well wishers for Hwara's surgery.

It is alleged that Chibwe cheated Hwara's uncle, Nigel Makono who had received the funds in his personal Ecocash account.

It is alleged that Chibwe only gave Makono US$1 100 out of US$13 000 that had been deposited into his account.