Uganda: Korea and WHO Join Govt in $8m Boost for Busoga Health Facilities

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Uganda's Ministry of Health, has committed USD 8 million towards the rehabilitation of health facilities across the country, with a significant focus on the Busoga Sub-region.

This funding will target the refurbishment of 28 health facilities across six districts in Busoga, including six facilities each in Mayuge, Kamuli and Buyende, four in Bugiri, and five in Iganga.

During a handover ceremony to contractors at Baitambogwe Health Centre III in Mayuge District, Dr Richard Mugahi, Commissioner in charge of reproductive health services at the Ministry of Health, emphasized the critical need for this intervention.

"Busoga Subregion has been lagging in reproductive health, particularly in addressing teenage pregnancies, leading to alarmingly high maternal and child mortality rates," Dr Mugahi noted.

He added that Mayuge District still struggles with a high rate of mothers seeking traditional birth attendants, but by improving and restocking health facilities, the Ministry hopes to attract more mothers to seek better services.

"While the national average indicates that over 80% of births occur in health facilities, Mayuge is at just 46%, which is far below the national average," he said.

Dr. Alemu Kurabachew, the WHO representative, and Oh Sanguen, the deputy country director of KOICA, highlighted the importance of this initiative.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They stressed that creating a conducive environment for health workers is essential for improving the quality of healthcare services in the region.

Local leaders in Busoga Subregion have expressed their gratitude for this initiative, acknowledging that while this is a significant step forward, there is still much work to be done to further enhance healthcare service delivery.

"In Buyende District, we don't have a district hospital, and about 12 sub-counties lack Health Centre IIIs. We are grateful to the government and KOICA for this initiative, which will be a huge relief to our district," said Michael Kanaku, Buyende District LCV Chairman.

Peter Tasibula, vice chairman of Mayuge District, echoed these sentiments, noting that the district serves a population of 600,000 but lacks a district hospital. "Refurbishing the existing health facilities will be a significant relief," he said.

The rehabilitation of these health centres is expected to greatly improve the region's capacity to provide essential healthcare services, particularly in reproductive health, thereby reducing the high rates of maternal and child mortality.

All the facilities undergoing refurbishment will also be equipped with water harvesting systems and 10,000-litre tanks, as well as state-of-the-art medical equipment.