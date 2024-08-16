Health ministry advises heightened caution as Mpox cases surge across Africa, posing significant public health risks.

The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent call for increased public vigilance in response to the Mpox outbreak, which has been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

This designation marks the highest level of global alert.

The WHO's declaration follows a rapid spread of the virus across Africa, with over 17,000 suspected cases and more than 500 deaths reported so far this year--a staggering 160 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has been the hardest hit, accounting for over 14,000 cases and 96 ercent of the confirmed cases in August alone.

The virus has now been detected in 13 African countries, including Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Uganda's Minister of Health, underscored the gravity of the situation, noting that the new Mpox variant, known as clade Ib, appears to be more easily transmissible through routine close contact.

"Children under the age of 15 are particularly vulnerable, now accounting for over 70 ercent of cases and 85 ercent of the deaths in the DR Congo," she said.

The declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern is intended to trigger coordinated international action and funding to contain the outbreak.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral zoonotic disease characterized by flu-like symptoms and a distinctive rash.

While most cases are mild, this new variant has shown a potential to be more severe, with a mortality rate of up to 10 ercent.

As the global response to the Mpox outbreak intensifies, the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) has called for increased support, particularly in the provision of test kits, to strengthen the nation's response.

Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, Director of UVRI, emphasized the institute's critical role in monitoring and containing the virus and urged for more resources to enhance their capabilities in safeguarding the country.