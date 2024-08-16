Uganda: Ghetto Research Lab Needs 10 Acres of Land to Manage Kampala's 2,500 Tonnes of Daily Garbage

Patrick Mujuzi, founder and team leader of the Ghetto Research Lab, is calling on the government to provide 10 acres of land and support for waste management in Kampala.

Mujuzi's community-based initiative focuses on conservation and compost management, with an emphasis on turning biodegradable waste into organic fertilizer.

However they have also delved into building houses out of used plastic bottles.

The Ghetto Research Lab, in partnership with the Give Love organization in Kamwokya, has already empowered over 600 youths through its projects, as reported by the team leader.

Mujuzi believes that with government support, they could employ over 2,000 people and manage the city's 2,500 tons of daily garbage more effectively.

"With government support, we can manage all the garbage in Kampala and even start demanding garbage from the neighboring districts," Patrick noted.

Mujuzi cautioned the government to collaborate with local innovators and organizations like his, rather than relying on private investors.

He highlighted the potential for using biodegradable waste to create fertiliser.