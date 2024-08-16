Uganda: Ghetto Research Lab Needs 10 Acres of Land to Manage Kampala's 2,500 Tonnes of Daily Garbage

15 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Bridget Nsimenta

Patrick Mujuzi, founder and team leader of the Ghetto Research Lab, is calling on the government to provide 10 acres of land and support for waste management in Kampala.

Mujuzi's community-based initiative focuses on conservation and compost management, with an emphasis on turning biodegradable waste into organic fertilizer.

However they have also delved into building houses out of used plastic bottles.

The Ghetto Research Lab, in partnership with the Give Love organization in Kamwokya, has already empowered over 600 youths through its projects, as reported by the team leader.

Mujuzi believes that with government support, they could employ over 2,000 people and manage the city's 2,500 tons of daily garbage more effectively.

"With government support, we can manage all the garbage in Kampala and even start demanding garbage from the neighboring districts," Patrick noted.

Mujuzi cautioned the government to collaborate with local innovators and organizations like his, rather than relying on private investors.

He highlighted the potential for using biodegradable waste to create fertiliser.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.