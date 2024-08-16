Southern Africa: Namibia's President Mbumba Arrives for SADC Summit

President Dr Nangolo Mbumba of Namibia has arrived at the Robert Mugabe International Airport ahead of the SADC Summit for Heads of State and Government over the weekend.

He was welcomed by Skills Audit and Development Minister Paul Mavima.

Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba is welcomed by Skills Audit and Development Minister, Pual Mavima at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this afternoon ahead of the SADC Summit for Heads of State and Government in Harare on Saturday. - Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara.

Namibia became the 10th member of the Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC) following its independence in March 1990.

SADCC transformed into the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in 1992 when Namibia hosted the signing of the SADC Treaty by 10 Member States at the 12th SADC Summit in Windhoek on 17 August 1992.

Namibia has always been part of the process of developing a SADC trade regime.

This process culminated in the adoption of the SADC Trade Protocol.

Namibia was one of the member states that signed and ratified the Protocol speedily. Namibia has also participated in trade negotiations as a member of SACU.

Namibia has a Gross Domestic Product of approximately US$12, 4 billion, with its main drivers being agriculture, mining and tourism.

At 825 615 square kilometres, Namibia is the world's thirty-fourth largest country.

It shares its border with Angola, Botswana, South Africa and Zambia.

According to the latest United Nations data, the population of Namibia is approximately 3 million as of August 12, 2024.

English is the official language in Namibia.

Other languages include Oshiwambo dialects, Khoekhoe, RuKwangali, Herero, Tswana, Gciriku, Fwe, Kuhane, Mbukushu, Yeyi, Khoisan Naro, !Xóõ, Kung-Ekoka and Kxoe.