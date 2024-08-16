Zimbabwe: South Africa Committed to Strengthening Zimbabwe Ties

South Africa is committed to strengthen its bilateral relations with Zimbabwe, the country's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola has said.

Minister Lamola said this yesterday after paying a courtesy call on Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava at the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden at the end of the Sadc Council of Ministers meeting.

Mr Lamola also congratulated Ambassador Shava on his assumption of the chairmanship of the Council of Ministers.

"It was a very fruitful meeting to strengthen the bilaterals between the two countries, Zimbabwe and South Africa, and to continue with our friendship.

"We also discussed the political situation in the region and also congratulated Ambassador Shava for his election to be the chair of the ministerial committee on SADC, and to offer our support to South Africa for his role as chairperson of the region in resolving some of the teething challenges that we have in the region, in the eastern part of the DRC and in Mozambique," he said.

He added that they also discussed economic issues including economic integration, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area and the challenges being faced in the region and the El Nino-induced drought among others.