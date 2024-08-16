Southern Africa: SADC Tourism Night in Full Swing At Heritage Cultural Village

The highly anticipated SADC Tourism Night, which is being hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, has kicked off in style at the Heritage Cultural Village, Museum of African Liberation in Harare.

The event started at 5 pm and has attracted several dignitaries, including SADC ministers and senior officials, ambassadors accredited to Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe's cabinet ministers.

Led by Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi, the delegation includes Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava, Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Women Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Youth Empowerment Minister Tino Machakaire, and Deputy Tourism Minister Tongai Mnangagwa.

Killer T on stage at the SADC Tourism Night.

The diplomatic community is also well-represented, with ambassadors and representatives from Palestine, Venezuela, the European Union, and China in attendance.

Dr Tamer Almassri, Magaly Henríquez González, Emile Mabita, and Deputy Ambassador Cheng Yan are also among the esteemed guests mingling and enjoying the rich cultural offerings on display.

The entertainment line-up is set to dazzle, with Zimdancehall sensation Killer T, music maestro Andy Muridzo, and Afro-Jazz diva Diana Samkange set to take to the stage.