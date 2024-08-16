Uganda: Hoima Catholic Hospital Receives Shs300m From President Museveni

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has delivered a cash contribution of Shs300 million from President Museveni towards the construction of St Mary's Children and Women Specialised Hospital in Hoima City.

The hospital is being built by the Hoima Catholic Church.

Nabbanja handed the cash to the Vicar General of Hoima Catholic Diocese, Rt Rev Robert Mugisa Amooti, during a mid-morning service, drawing cheers from the congregation.

"When I visited last time, I told you that the President had pledged UGX 300 million for the hospital's construction," Nabbanja stated.

"The person supposed to deliver the money was out of Kampala, but now the funds are here. Let the work of God continue. The government needs the private sector, especially religious institutions, to support such causes because it can't do everything alone. Last time, I delivered Shs50 million, so the government is with you."

The Shs40 billion specialised hospital aims to enhance healthcare services within and beyond the Bunyoro sub-region.

The proposed St Mary's Children and Women Specialised Hospital will be located on Bujumbura Hill in Hoima City West Division, occupying a 7-acre piece of land owned by the diocese.

Once completed, the facility will include specialized pediatric, antenatal, gynecology, emergency, radiology, physiotherapy, and theatre wings, with a capacity of 272 beds.

Mary Mugasa, the State Minister for Public Service, urged more people to support the cause, noting that the UGX 40 billion project requires joint efforts.

"The church is you and me," Mugasa said. "When the church is building, we are building. Ask yourself how much you have contributed towards this hospital's construction.

"It's located in Bunyoro, meaning that while others can benefit, people in Bunyoro are in close proximity. Let's join together and raise the needed funds."