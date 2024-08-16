Uganda: Museveni Hails Uganda Baati for Role in Devt As Company Celebrates 60th Anniversary

President Museveni has attributed the development that the country currently commands to companies like Uganda Baati.

In his speech read by Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija at the 60th anniversary celebrations for Uganda Baati at Kampala Serena Hotel, Museveni said the company exploited private sector friendly policies of the NRM government to contribute to the country's housing sector.

"When I learn of such a milestone, I'm reminded of the early days when we were just starting to bring order and progress back to our country. Homes were thatched with grass and trees while children studied under trees and people would pray in open spaces. However, things have now changed. The times have evolved in the modern technology has changed in the script of housing in Uganda," Museveni said.

"Companies like Uganda Baati have continued to fuel growth of our economy . This company has not only contributed to housing sector but also supporter the country's broader growth . Their commitment to quality and innovation is something that all Ugandans can emulate."

Museveni said the story of Uganda Baati is one of resilience .

"I would like to thank the team at Uganda Baati for playing a crucial role in innovating building solutions that continue to foster investment for businesses, schools, churches , hospitals, home among others important players . You have indeed proven to be a loyal partner in our journey towards achieving our vision 2040."

The minister in charge of industries, David Bahati hailed Uganda Baati for being one of the country's top taxpayers but also creating employment to a number of Ugandans.

He noted that the company plays a big role in import substitution efforts as well as promoting export.

"Currently we are importing steel and steel products worth $ 1 billion in the country and $ 3 billion in the East African region. So, any contribution that reduces on that import bill is highly appreciated and celebrated. And we truly want to thank you for the contribution you are making in import substitution, as you have been part and parcel of the long journey of industrialization for our country," Bahati said.

The chairman board of directors for Uganda Baati, Dr.Allan Shonubi said the 60 years have been full of lessons.

"This is not a celebration of our longevity but celebration of our values. We have set a foundation of legacy and quality innovation. Uganda baati stands out to show the power of preference. In the coming years we shall scale up our investment and deepen our market share with our focus remaining on innovation," Dr.Shonubi said.