Uganda: Museveni Passes Out 298 Counter Terrorism 'Warriors'

President Yoweri Museveni who is also the Commander in Chief of the UPDF has today passed out 298 counter terrorism warriors and 58 trainees of special tactics who successfully completed their 9 months of hectic training at the School of Military Intelligence and Security in Migyera, Nakasongola District.

The president commended the graduates for having braved the tough course, under a simple living with little resources and attained the best skills.

In appreciation of the UPDF for having improvised the little resources to produce an effective force, the president expressed that this should be exemplary to all Ugandans, urging that one can use the availed resources and yet produce a lot.

He commended the progress achieved, through the mastery of skills attained and cautioned the graduates on the huge responsibility ahead of them and asked them to ensure that they keep up to the task to fulfil their mandate.

Highlighting the importance of intelligence, President Museveni pledged to boost the school's infrastructure.

The Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke who represented the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, thanked the president for his strategic vision that guarantees national defence to Ugandans through the continuous training of the army.

She further urged the graduates to maintain their commitment, and core values of UPDF.

The Commander of the Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga who represented the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, commended the Ministry of Defence's support towards the training.

The Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security (CDIS) - UPDF, Maj Gen James Birungi, advised the graduates to serve with humility and integrity.

He also informed the officers that they are not trained to collect information but to curb insecurities.

The Commandant at the UPDF School of Military Intelligence and Security, Col. James Muhumuza noted that training never ends and advised the officers to keep themselves up-to-date and relevant to dedicated service with integrity.

"Keep the oath of allegiance and uphold the flag of your country," he said.