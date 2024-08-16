Kenya: Karen Residents Raise Concerns Over Construction of International School

Nairobi — Residents of Karen have raised concerns over the construction of the proposed Nairobi Waldorf School Trust, an international learning institution along Nandi Road.

During a public participation exercise on the proposed project, which involves the construction of semi-permanent classrooms, a dining hall, and other associated amenities, most residents feared the new development would possibly bring traffic congestion in the area.

According to an Impact Environmental Impact Assessment Study done by Devlink Resources Consultants on behalf of the school, locals were also weary of noise and vibrations that would be generated from the construction site.

"The proponent committed to put in place acceleration and deceleration lanes at the school gates to manage traffic congestion during pick-up and drop-off times. This is after being advised by Kenya Urban Roads Authority to have the drop and pick up point for students within the school compound and have two gates to the school, i.e. entry and exit," the study revealed.

Respondents also raised concerns over noise from schoolchildren, particularly during games-time, despite the school management's assurance that they would adhere to the National Environment Management Authority's (NEMA) Noise and Excessive Vibration Pollution Control Regulations throughout the implementation period of the project.

The Karen Langata District Association (KLDA) further expressed challenges about commercial encroachment and invasion into Karen, stating that it is preserved as a low-density residential area.

"The proponent has proposed to install low noise speakers in the auditorium as well as approaching some of the affected neighbors to sound proof their windows as well discourage the use of Public Address Systems (PAS). The project proponent will also be informing the immediate neighbors through KLDA on any activities to be carried out within the school likely to generate a lot of noise in advance," it noted.

Despite concerns raised by residents, the Impact Environmental Impact Assessment Study (ESIA) study indicated that the proposed development by the Nairobi Waldorf School Trust is a highly beneficial investment.

The report cited various positive impacts, including economic growth, the bolstering of the informal sector during the construction phase, the provision of a market for building materials, job creation, and increased government revenue.

"The new development is projected to contribute significantly to the improvement of educational standards within the school and community and to stimulate economic development," the study concluded.