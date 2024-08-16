South Africa: Supporting Women Entrepreneurs in South Africa's Agricultural Value Chains - Insights From the Preliminary Workshop

press release

On the 7th of August 2024, The Graca Machel Trust's Women Creating Wealth Agriculture Value Chains Programme held a virtual Preliminary Policy Workshop. The event was co-hosted by the Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development (CCRED) at the University of Johannesburg. Attended by a diverse group of entrepreneurs, stakeholders, policymakers, and specialists, the workshop delved into the challenges and opportunities for women entrepreneurs in South Africa's agricultural sector.

One of the many memorable moments of the workshop was the presentation by Nwabisa Nontenja, a specialist with a deep understanding of the agricultural value chains. Nontenja emphasised the need for inclusive policies that recognise the specific hurdles faced by women entrepreneurs, stating, "Empowering women in agriculture goes beyond rhetoric; it requires targeted policies that address the structural barriers they face." This perspective sparked much engagement from the participants as they began to share their unique challenges with one another.

Another highlight was the address by Teboho Bosiu, whose expertise in economic development resonated with workshop attendees. Bosiu stressed the significance of creating an enabling environment for women entrepreneurs, stating, "We cannot afford to overlook the immense potential of women in agriculture. Their inclusion is not only a matter of equity but also a strategic imperative for sustainable economic development."

The workshop also featured an impactful session by Sumayya Goga, a specialist with a wealth of knowledge in value chain development. Goga emphasised the importance of providing access to finance and resources for women entrepreneurs, stating, "Financial inclusion is pivotal in unlocking the full potential of women in agribusiness. We must ensure they have the necessary resources to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the agricultural value chains."

Specialists including Choolwe Muzyamba, Shingie Chisoro, and Namhla Landani further enriched the discussions, underlining the multifaceted nature of challenges and opportunities within the agricultural value chains. Their expertise and passion for driving change demonstrated a collective commitment to growing successful women entrepreneurs in South Africa.

The workshop served as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and action to address the policy gaps and challenges faced by these women entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector. The Women Creating Wealth Agriculture Value Chains programme aims to use the insights gained from this workshop to inform more targeted policies and initiatives that are aimed at bolstering the participation and involvement of women in South Africa's agricultural value chains.