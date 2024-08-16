Southern Africa: All You Need to Know About the SADC Troika

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Troika is a governance structure within the SADC that focuses on political, defence, and security matters.

It was established to enhance regional cooperation and stability, particularly in response to crises affecting member states.

The Troika system vests authority in the SADC Chairperson, the Incoming (Deputy) Chairperson and the Outgoing Chairperson of SADC.

The institutional reform exercise in 2001 decided to continue with this system, which was introduced at the 1999 SADC Summit held in Maputo, Mozambique.

Under the system, SADC gives the Troika authority to make quick decisions on behalf of SADC that would ordinarily be taken at policy meetings scheduled at regular intervals, as well as the power to provide policy direction to SADC institutions in between regular SADC Summits.

The SADC Troika is primarily responsible for:

1. Promoting Peace and Security: It manages the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security, which addresses threats to peace and stability in the region.

2. Coordinating Responses to Crises: The Troika convenes to discuss and implement measures in response to security challenges, such as terrorism and political instability.

Currently, the SADC Organ Troika comprises the Republic of Zambia, as Chair of the Organ; the United Republic of Tanzania, as the Incoming Chair of the Organ; and the Republic of Namibia, as the Outgoing Chair of the Organ.

The SADC Troika comprises the Republic of Angola, as the Chair of SADC; Republic of Zimbabwe, as the Incoming Chair of SADC; and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as the Outgoing Chair of SADC.

The SADC Summit and Organ Troika Summit are mutually exclusive; and, the Chairperson of the Organ does not simultaneously hold the Chair of the Summit.

The Organ structure, operations and functions are regulated by the Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Like the Summit chair, the Organ chair rotates on an annual basis.

The Troika system operates at the level of the Summit, the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, the Council of Ministers and the Standing Committee of Senior Officials.