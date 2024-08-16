South Africa: Mediation Team to Resolve Succession Disputes Under Amakhosi Areas

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has introduced a team from the royal family appointed to resolve the succession disputes that have increased in areas under amakhosi.

The team - the Conflict Mediation Panel - which includes royal children, was appointed by Buthelezi in a bid to address long-standing challenges of succession disputes within royal families.

The panel will leverage their cultural authority and deep understanding of traditional practices to help families resolve disputes.

Presenting the members of the team during a media briefing on Thursday, Buthelezi noted that the late AmaZulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, started a process where the royal family played a critical role in resolving disputes and fostering reconciliation where succession disputes arise.

He said the team members include senior members of the royal family, who have worked for a long time with King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu doing this work.

"Their dedication to this crucial task will have a positive impact and restore peace and stability in izizwe zamakhosi that have been torn apart by succession disputes. The introduction of this team, which comprises senior members of the royal family, will strengthen the institution of traditional leadership within our province and enhance the work of amakhosi," Buthelezi said.

The KZN Traditional Leadership and Governance Act 5 of 2005 allows the CoGTA MEC in the province oversight over all matters pertaining to the institution of traditional leadership.

The team will be led by the late King's brother, uMntwana uMathubesizwe kaBhekuzulu, with other brothers including uMntwana uMbonisi kaBhekuzulu; uMntwana uVulindlela kaBhekuzulu; uMntwana uMxolisi kaBhekuzulu; and Princess Lindi kaBhekuzulu.

Other members of the team include uMntwana uThuthukani kaMcwayizeni kaSolomon; Inyosi uBuzetsheni Mdletshe (King's praise singer); and Reverend Canon Hamilton Mbatha.

"The families of Amakhosi who have disputes will work closely with this team, and CoGTA will be engaging with them," the MEC said.