Southern Africa: Increase Investment in Epidemic Disease Control, SADC Urged

SADC member states should increase investment in the prevention and control of epidemics affecting the region, the bloc's Council of Ministers chair Ambassador Fredrick Shava said this week.

Amb Shava, who is also Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, noted that the region continued to bear a disproportionate burden of diseases such as malaria, cholera, tuberculosis and many others, affecting millions annually.

Despite significant strides made in combating such diseases, the persistent threat they posed demanded sustained efforts and additional resources.

Experts warn that without substantial investments in research, prevention, and treatment, the gains made could be reversed.

Speaking after assuming the chairmanship of the SADC Council of Ministers this week, Amb Shava said tackling epidemics was crucial to the achievement of SADC's Vision 2050 and the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030.

"Our region has made a commitment to steer and implement the RISDP 2020-2030. We should commend ourselves for a sterling job on the strides we have made through the implementation of our development agenda. We have made commendable progress for the year 2022-2023 despite the continued effects of Covid-19, climate-induced calamities such as drought and El Nino, and epidemics like cholera and malaria. In the year 2022-2023, SADC registered a 3 percent decline in malaria incidence."

Amb Shava said while the decrease in malaria was encouraging, the region could have done better if countries had honoured their financial commitments by remitting the annual assessed contributions of member states within the set timelines.

"I am aware that the calamities we are all emerging from negatively impacted our capacity to meet this obligation. The entry into force of the inter-governmental memorandum of agreement amongst the SADC member states for the establishment of the SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC) is a commendable milestone and we need to applaud ourselves for this achievement.

"The operationalisation of the SHOC becomes urgent since the region is affected by multiple disasters which include drought, cyclones, floods, landslides, wildfires and many more," he said.

The SHOC is responsible for the coordination of regional disaster risk preparedness, response and early recovery to support member states affected by disasters. The centre facilitates the supply chain management of equipment and supplies that SADC responders require during the deployment of humanitarian support to member states.

Climate change is a catalyst for the many disease outbreaks that have been reported in the region, particularly malaria and cholera outbreaks reported between 2022 and 2024.

Since January 2022, nearly 200 000 people have been infected with cholera across Southern Africa resulting in the death of more than 4 000 people.

Although the epidemic is now under control in most affected countries, including Zimbabwe, the calls for increased funding towards tackling such outbreaks continue.

According to the World Health Organisation, the region is also likely to continue witnessing malaria outbreaks due to climate change, hence investment in malaria prevention strategies is critical.

The agency says cross-country collaboration to eliminate malaria complemented by use of new strategies and tools.