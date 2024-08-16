Kenya: Pres Ruto Says Govt to Offer More Technological, Technical Support to Sports

16 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — President William Ruto has said the government is committed to offer technical support to sports Federations in the country, to keep up with modern trends and compete with the rest of the world.

The Head of State believes that the country has been losing its traditional races and sport events, because other countries have invested in research and advance in technical training.

"We must scale up collaborations with all stakeholders to develop a sports policy framework to address the gaps so we can progress our sports ecosystem to where want to be," the Head of State said.

He believes the country can do much better in global competitions, saying the overdependence on talent alone cannot improve the performances of both individual and team sports.

President Ruto further reiterated that the country is putting up 15 academies across the country, and he says these will be equipped by state of the art and modern technical personnel and equipment.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says the country should diversify its sporting sphere to offer more chances for Olympic medals.

Murkomen says Kenya shouldn't be overdependent on athletics, and says there are more disciplines which can bring the country medals with proper training and investment.

"You mean we can't have even one person in shooting? Or archery? The reason why the country is struggling in many of these other sporting disciplines, is because most of these federations are not organized. As a ministry we will meet with all of them and try to help them be organized," the newly appointed CS said.

The CS says his ministry will give all support necessary to the National Olympic Committee as well as Federations to ensure a wider pool of sporting disciplines for the next Olympics in 2028.

