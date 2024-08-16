South Africa: Page Not Found - Digital Access Still a Dream for Most Young South Africans

It's difficult to celebrate International Youth Day when young South Africans are far from enjoying the benefits of digital accessibility. But there are ways our government and private sector can speed up connectivity for economic and social development.

The year 2024 will not only be remembered as the year the ANC lost its seat as the majority party in South Africa; it will also be remembered as the year the myth of youth apathy was dismantled. Before the 2024 elections, thousands of young content creators took to TikTok to simplify what was happening in politics.

Casting our vote is critical, but the socioeconomic issues young people face can't wait for election cycles to be solved. Youth unemployment, for example, is the number one concern for young people. Between 2014 and 2024, the number of people between the ages of 15 and 35 looking for work for more than a year increased by 10%.

With the majority of young South Africans on TikTok, content creators are doing essential work, not only simplifying political lingo in ways that resonate with their young audience; they are also promoting political education, highlighting ways for young people to participate in politics, active citizenship and advocacy. Think about Dan Corder and Mashnotpotatoes landing a slot on national television and shining a light on young people's lived experiences such as spatial inequality...