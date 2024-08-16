South Africa: In the Lions' Den - the Women Who Count Kruger's Big Cats

Lesego Mthethwa and Alison Govaerts' research will culminate in a much-needed estimate for the number of African lions in the Kruger National Park.

'Lion!" shouts Lesego Mthethwa from the back seat of a Ford Ranger as it skids over a dirt track in central Kruger Park.

In the driver's seat, Alison Govaerts, co-lead of the Endangered Wildlife Trust's (EWT) lion spatial capture-recapture survey, comes to a halt. After seven hours of driving, they've spotted a lion.

Most people driving through Kruger National Park are keeping their eyes peeled for wildlife of any kind- but for these two, it's their job. And it's very specific.

Driving with them feels like a safari on steroids: after countless hours on the road, they've become experts at seeing lions that, for most of us, would be almost impossible to spot.

These women are halfway through a three-month field research survey. They have driven hundreds of kilometres, scoured the landscape for lions, photographed them from every angle and documented them in pride catalogues - all while living out of tents around central Kruger. Most people would find this tough, but for Govaerts and Mthethwa, it's the highlight of their year.

Their research will culminate in a much-needed African lion population estimate...