South Africa: Three Mozambican Nationals Found Guilty and Sentenced for Fraud and Contravention of the Immigration Act

16 August 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
Media StatementSamuel Mashava (28), Manual Mathonzi (22) and Bernarto Mashava (22) were found guilty and sentencedby the Louws Greek periodical Court on Thursday, 15 August 2024 for fraud and contravening the provisions of Section 49(1)(a) of the Immigration Act, Act 13 of 2002.

Their sentenced followed after the accused were arrested during an undercover operation conducted at N4 next to Nkomazi tollgate on 24 April 2024. Information was received and followed up by the Hawks Nelspruit based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, FNB and Nedbank forensic investigators regarding suspects who were using stolen or counterfeit bank cards to assist truck and motor vehicle drivers by swiping the credit card to access the toll gate in exchange for cash.

The accused were arrested and it was established that they do not have passport or permits to be in the country legally. FNB and Nedbank credit cards were found in their possession, which were reported stolen from the institutions.

The accused were charged and detained. They appeared in court and were remanded in custody.

The trio appeared in court on several occasions until they were sentenced on Thursday as follows:

Manual Mathonzi (22), was found in possession of credit cards. Prejudicing and causing the actual loss of R 2 617.00. Mathonzi was found guilty in terms of Section Section 112 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Act, Act 51 of 1977, and sentenced to:

Count 1:R 2 000.00 or 3 months imprisonment.

Count 2:R 1 000.00 or 3 months imprisonment.

Accused to be deported to his country of origin.

Bernarto Mashava (22) was also found in possession of credit cards, Prejudicing and causing actual loss amount of R5 118.00. Mashava pleaded guilty in terms of Section 112 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Act, Act 51 of 1977, and sentenced to:

Count 1: R 3 000.00 or 6 months imprisonment.

Count 2: -R 1 000.00 or 3 months imprisonment.

Accused to be deported to his country of origin.

Samuel Mashaba (28), was also found in possession of credit cards. Prejudicing and causing actual loss amount of R 1 945.00. Mashava pleaded guilty in terms of Section 112 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Act, Act 51 of 1977, and sentenced to:

Count 1: R 2 000.00 or 6 months imprisonment.

Count 2: R 1 000.00 or 3 months imprisonment.

Accused to be deported to his country of origin.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks Major General Gerber applauded the investigative team together with the Prosecution Authority for ensuring that justice prevails. This will serve as an example to other would be perpetrators. He further advised motorists to refrain from aiding and abetting these criminals in committing these crimes. The public is urged to report such incidents and its re-assured that all information received, will be dealt with the strictest confidentiality.

