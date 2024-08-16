Zimbabwe: 37 Perish in Holiday Accidents

Thirty — Seven people were killed, while over 100 were injured countrywide in road traffic accidents recorded during this year's Heroes and Defence Forces Holidays.

Four fatal road traffic accidents occurred on August 12 and August 13, 2024 in Marondera, Harare and Nyanga.

On August 8, five family members were killed while four others were injured when a Ford Ranger collided head-on with a Honda Fit near Marondera.

In another Marondera accident, five people were killed, while three others were injured when a Toyota Isis carrying seven passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a Freightliner truck with no passengers on board on August 12 at around 3pm at the 53km peg along Harare-Mutare Road.

Three of the five victims were identified by their next of kin and they are Alice Mavhudzi (46), a female adult of Elmswood Park, Marondera, Letty Mandaza (30), a female adult of Mutamba Street, Dombotombo, Marondera and Tapiwa Mabiza (40), a male adult of Sunningdale 3, Harare.

The other two victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

In the Harare fatal accident, three people were killed, while 32 others were injured when a Toyota Hiace kombi carrying 15 passengers side swiped with a Mazda Bongo Van with four passengers on board at the intersection of Seke Road and St Patrick's in Hatfield on August 13, 2024, at around 6.45am. Subsequently, the Toyota Hiace kombi went on to collide head-on, with a Nissan Caravan kombi carrying 18 passengers.

The victims were identified by their next of kin and they are Wayne Chipuriro (42), a male adult of Chipuriro Village, Mutoko, Pecking Feliati (40), a male adult of Unit L Extension, Seke Chitungwiza and Christable Makwanya (32), a female adult of Unit K Chitungwiza.

Two bodies of the victims were taken to Chitungwiza Central Hospital mortuary, while the body of the third victim is at Sally Mugabe Hospital for post-mortem.

The injured victims were admitted to Chitungwiza Central Hospital and Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

In another accident which occurred on August 13, 2024, at around 9pm at the 34km peg along Nyanga-Rwenya Road at Tangwena Turn off, five people were killed, while 60 others were injured when a Hino Dutro Truck carrying 64 church congregates veered off the road.

Meanwhile, in another fatal accident which occurred on August 13, 2024, at around 10pm along Magadzire-Dazi Road near Nyagoma Village, Tangwena, Nyanga, a Nissan Caravan kombi carrying 12 passengers overturned resulting in the death of three passengers and injuries to five others, including the driver.

The vehicle failed to ascend a steep hill and rolled backwards before overturning several times and landing on its wheels.

Six people who were part of a group of church congregates died in an accident that occurred at the 81km peg along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road on Sunday at around 8am.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, "Zimbabwe Republic Police implores drivers to avoid overtaking in situations, which are not safe to do so.

"Church leaders are once again reminded to put in place appropriate means to carry congregates to curb road traffic accidents whenever they are having large gatherings.

"Above all, vehicles, whether public or privately owned, should be regularly serviced, checked and certified fit to be on the roads."

Police are expected to release comprehensive statistics today.