Zimbabwe: Govt Intensifies Efforts to Eradicate FMD

Government has adopted a robust and multifaceted strategy to combat the spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD) to safeguard the health and productivity of the national herd.

In an interview yesterday, Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) chief director Dr Pious Makaya said they had launched a widespread vaccination campaign to inoculate cattle herds across the country to build robust immunity and reduce their vulnerability to FMD outbreaks.

"Teams of veterinary professionals and trained personnel are being deployed to reach even the remotest corners of the country to ensure comprehensive coverage and accessibility of the vaccine for livestock owners," said Dr Makaya.

By achieving high vaccination rates in the cattle herd, the Government aims to establish a robust herd immunity that reduces the overall risk of FMD outbreaks.

"This strategy helps to create a defensive barrier, making it difficult for the virus to find vulnerable hosts and limiting its ability to gain a foothold and spread throughout the country," said Dr Makaya.

Government has since started widespread farmer education and awareness campaigns to enlighten stakeholders on the need to vaccinate cattle.

The awareness initiatives focus on assisting farmers identify FMD symptoms early, understand disease transmission risks and report any suspected cases promptly.

"By empowering farmers with the necessary knowledge and tools, the awareness campaigns play a pivotal role in strengthening the overall FMD control and eradication efforts, as equipping livestock owners to be vigilant and be able to identify the disease early and report any concerns without delay is a key component of the holistic approach to tackling this animal health challenge," said Dr Makaya.

The DVS has also singled out the need to curb illegal movement of livestock, as a crucial containment measure by establishing a network of strategic checkpoints and roadblocks along major transportation routes across the country.

"These physical barriers serve as vital enforcement points empowering officials to closely monitor and inspect any animal shipments passing through. By establishing these strategic control points we aim to detect and deter any suspicious or unauthorised livestock movements that could inadvertently spread the highly contagious FMD virus," said Dr Makaya.

As an enforcement measure, the Government will humanely destroy any cattle that have been illegally transported in violation of FMD control protocols to eliminate potential disease paths and prevent unauthorised livestock movements from contributing to outbreaks.

"This rigorous enforcement of livestock movement controls is a vital component of Government's multi-faceted approach to managing FMD and safeguarding the country's agricultural interests. It complements the nationwide vaccination programme and public awareness efforts," said Dr Makaya.