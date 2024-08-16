Southern Africa: Post Cabinet Briefing - All Systems Go for SADC Summit

Cabinet received the update report on Preparations for the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit as presented by Vice President Gen (Rtd) Dr CGDN Chiwenga.

The three main access routes to the venue, the New Parliament Building, namely: Harare-Chirundu; Harare-Kanyemba; and the New Parliament Roads are complete. On the Harare-Kanyemba Road, the section between Harare Drive and Eskbank tollgate and Gwebi River Bridge was opened to traffic on August 7, while the Boulevard was officially opened by His Excellency the President on Friday, August 9.

The construction of the VVIP Lounge at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport was completed and it has been installed with the requisite facilities. The VVIP Pavilion access road was also completed. Remarking of Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Road has been completed, while painting of barriers has also been completed, with damaged kerbstones being replaced and painted. The re-painting of the Air Zimbabwe hangar is complete.

The City of Harare is seized with the installation of traffic lights at intersections and street lighting of the major roads. The local authority has been directed to speed up works.

The hoisting of flags on light poles is complete, with most areas along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Road and Central Business District done. Flag hoisting was achieved on Nemakonde Way and Seke Road. Information and Publicity infrastructure has been finalised, including the Media Center.

Meanwhile, the construction of the 2.8 megalitre water reservoir is now complete and, together with the 14 boreholes drilled, will guarantee sufficient water supply.

The beautification of the city is ongoing with work on Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Road now complete. Palm trees, lawn and flowers have been planted along the major access roads.

The New Parliament is assured of uninterrupted power following the construction of an 11kV dedicated feeder. A 4MVA, 33/11kV transformer was also installed and commissioned.

A dedicated stable and high-speed internet service being provided by the three internet service providers is available at Parliament and all other official summit-related venues, inclusive of the country's international airports.

In terms of accommodation, all the designated facilities have been finalised.

Medical facilities have been set up at Parliament, and more clinics will be opened with equipped with ambulances and fire tenders properly positioned, to ferry patients.

Preparations for the 7th SADC public lecture at the University of Zimbabwe, is on course, with all four external panellists having confirmed receiving their official invitations. The exhibitors have set up their exhibitions while interpretation equipment has been put in place the event will be live-streamed on national and social media platforms.

The Entertainment and Excursions Sub-Committee is ready for the summit, the National Gallery of Zimbabwe has mounted an exhibition of artefacts from 14 SADC countries that are part of the permanent collection, under the title "Innovate SADC: Transformation in Southern Africa through the Arts" which will be officially opened today.

Pertaining to the summit proceedings, the Executive SADC Secretary arrived in the country on 6 August, 2024 and the Senior Officials Meetings commenced on August 8, 2024 with Zimbabwe assuming the chairmanship from the outgoing chair, Angola. All SADC countries will participate and Government is ready to host the summit.

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN ZIMBABWE AND SADC MEMBER STATES ON THE ESTABLISHMENT OF AN INTERNATIONAL FISHERIES MONITORING, CONTROL AND SURVEILLANCE COORDINATION CENTRE

Cabinet considered and approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Zimbabwe and SADC member states on the establishment of an international fisheries monitoring, control and surveillance coordination centre which was presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Hon Ziyambi Ziyambi, as the chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

The Memorandum of Understanding provides a legal framework for the establishment and operationalisation of an institution that will coordinate measures relating to fisheries monitoring, control and surveillance in the SADC region.

The cooperation will benefit member states in the area of sustainable fisheries management, particularly the establishment of a central web-based portal where fisheries monitoring, control, and surveillance systems can be accessed.

Zimbabwe will benefit immensely from cooperating with other SADC member States in monitoring, control and surveillance of fisheries especially in view of the envisaged rapid development of the fisheries sub-sector, which has been given prominence under the Presidential Community Fisheries Scheme.

PRINCIPLES OF THE MONEY LAUNDERING AND PROCEEDS OF CRIME ACT [CHAPTER 9:24], THE SUPPRESSION OF FOREIGN AND INTERNATIONAL TERRORISM ACT[CHAPTER 11:21] AND THE CUSTOMS AND EXERCISE ACT[CHAPTER 23:02]

Cabinet considered and approved the Principles underpinning proposed amendments to the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act [Chapter 9:24], Suppression of Foreign and International Terrorism Act [Chapter 11:21] and the Customs and Exercise Act [Chapter 23:02], as presented by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Honourable Professor Mthuli Ncube.

Zimbabwe subscribes to the international standards on combating money laundering, financing of terrorism and financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction as set out in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) 40 recommendations. Member countries are assessed periodically, to determine the extent to which they are implementing the FATF standards. Zimbabwe is due for the next round of assessment in 2026.

The proposed amendments on a number of Acts are thus meant to address remaining gaps in the country's legal and institutional framework on combating money laundering, financing of terrorism and financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

It is proposed that section 11 and 12 of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act [Chapter 9:24] be amended.

Amendments to section 11 and 12 of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act will also necessitate amendments to sections 27 and 55 of the Customs and Exercise Act, so that the two Acts are aligned.

PROPOSED HOSTING OF THE 3RD AFRICA EDUCATION SUMMIT 2025 AND REPORT ON THE 2ND AFRICA EDUCATION SUMMIT HELD FROM 4 TO 6 APRIL 2024: NOTTINGHAM UNIVERSITY, UNITED KINGDOM

Cabinet considered the 2nd Africa Education Summit report and approved the Hosting of the third Africa Education Summit 2025 as presented by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Honourable Torerai Moyo.

The second Africa Education Summit 2024 was held under the theme "Entrepreneurship and Skills Development in the 21st Century Education System: The African-European Perspectives".

The summit made a clarion call for governments, civic society organisations and international partners to prioritize investments in education infrastructure, teacher training, and targeted support for marginalized groups.

The summit also identified the need for a paradigm shift in education systems towards a knowledge-based economy, driven by technological advancements and globalisation and the re-imagining of education curricula to foster creativity, problem-solving, critical thinking, adaptability and pursuing innovative solutions to complex challenges. Hon T Moyo received the Africa Educationist Award of the year at the second summit.

The organiser of the 2nd Africa Education Summit, Global Skills Hub, United Kingdom formally requested Zimbabwe to host the third Africa Education Summit in 2025 under the theme "Translating our Educational Advancement to Continental Development". Hosting of the Summit has the potential to bring investors in the education sector to Zimbabwe as well as boost tourism during the summit.