Kenya: 100,080 Admission Letters Sent to Students After President Ruto's Directive

16 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — A total of 100,080 new admission letters from 36 Universities have so far been sent to students after President William Ruto directed the withdrawal of previous admission letters.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba revealed that over 125,000 students who applied for various degree programmes in different universities 100,080 students have so far received their new admission letters ready to join the universities for their advanced education.

"I wish to confirm that we have implemented your directive that all universities release the new fees structure letters stipulating only the household contribution towards the total costs of the degree programmes," he said.

Ogamba said the ministry is keen to ensure that all students joining the higher learning institutions receive the new admission letters with the new fees structure for various courses offered following President William Ruto's directive.

He directed students not satisfied with their current placement in various universities to forward their challenges applications to the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) online portal for assistance.

President Ruto recently ordered all Public Universities to recall admission letters for students set to join the higher learning institutions and issue new ones with the amount of money parents can afford.

Ruto assured that his government has increased the fund allocations to the higher education sector that will enable parents to pay less money as school fees.

He therefore directed immediate withdrawal of all admission letters previously issued to students indicating different course costs offered in line with the current budget allocations.

Government increased budget allocations to fund the higher education sector from Sh 45 billion to Sh 82 billion.

"We have changed the delivery model because we have increased the money available for funding for our higher education from Sh45 billion to Sh82 billion. The letters issued by our universities were misleading! We want letters to be released, those that were released earlier to be withdrawn and proper letters issued as per the amount of money the parent is able to pay," he directed

