Seychelles: The 3rd Voice of Global South Summit 2024

The Minister of Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment of Seychelles, Flavien Joubert, will represent Seychelles in the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) on August 17, 2024, to be hosted by India in the virtual format.

This unique initiative began as an extension of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas', and is underpinned by India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. It envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform across a whole range of issues.

India hosted the 1st Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) on January 12-13, 2023, and the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit on November 17, 2023, both in virtual format. Both the previous editions of the Summit saw the participation of over 100 countries from the Global South, including Seychelles. The inputs and feedback received from the leaders of the developing countries in these two Summits were appropriately reflected in the agenda and discussions of the G-20 Summit under India's Presidency last year, including in the G-20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

The 3rd VOGSS, with the overarching theme of "An Empowered Global South for a Sustainable Future", will act as a platform to expand discussions held in the previous Summits on a range of complex challenges that continue to affect the world, such as conflicts, food and energy security crises, climate change - all of which disproportionately affect developing countries in a severe manner. At the Summit, the countries of the Global South would continue deliberations on challenges, priorities, and solutions for the Global South, particularly in the developmental domain.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Seychelles Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Similar to the previous two Summits, the 3rd VOGSS will be held in a virtual format and is structured into Leaders' Session and Ministerial sessions. The inaugural session will be at the Head of State/Government level and will be hosted by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The theme of the Inaugural Leaders' Session is the same as the overarching theme of the Summit "An Empowered Global South for a Sustainable Future".

In addition, there will be 10 ministerial sessions, including the Energy Ministers' Session on "Sustainable Energy Solutions for a Sustainable Future". Minister Joubert will participate in the Energy Ministers' Session. He also participated in the first and second VOGSS in January and November 2023.