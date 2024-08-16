Seychelles: UK Pledges Support to Seychelles in Developing Maritime Security Strategy

The British government is expected to support Seychelles in developing a maritime security strategy, the British High Commissioner to Seychelles, Jeffrey Glekin, said in a reception aboard the UK Navy vessel HMS Lancaster Wednesday.

"This evening, I can announce that my government will launch a project to support Seychelles in developing a maritime security strategy in line with international best practices, but tailored to your unique geography and characteristics as a small island developing state, we want to sail alongside you, to tame troubled waters, to build bridges of trust and respect and to conserve and allow to flourish, the natural beauty that we're proud to call home at sea, and onshore."

Glekin said that this week "we are celebrating the joint exercises held between the cboarding team and the Seychelles Special Forces Unit. I was delighted to witness today the donation of a canine harness to the Seychelles boarding team and meet your brave dog, Nico. I was also honoured to be a part of private meetings with CDF (Chief of Defence Forces) and Minister Fonseka to discuss how we collaborate in the fight against drugs, illegal fishing, and keeping our oceans free from terror, piracy, and geopolitical posturing."

He emphasised the importance of maintaining the link between Seychelles and the United Kingdom and mentioned a recent agreement signed by the two countries relating to hydrography.

"The UK wants nothing more than to help Seychelles protect her sovereignty and defend her freedom. We believe that our shared stability and prosperity are deeply rooted in the safety of our seas, and that is why I am pleased that following our last visit of the HMS Lancaster, we continue to work closely on hydrographic, following the signature on this ship of a £2.4 million UK government investment with Seychelles' transport ministry," said the high commissioner.

Glekin and other distinguished guests were invited aboard the ship as part of the vessel's crew members' activities in Seychelles during their visit. Also present were several Seychellois ministers, members of the National Assembly, and the diplomatic corps.

In his address, the Designated Minister, Jean-Francois Ferrari, emphasised the importance of the two countries working together, especially in the fight against maritime security threats in the region.

"Seychelles and the UK remain alert to the threat of piracy, and today work together to address all forms of maritime security threat, most prominently in counter narcotics and against IUU (illegal, unreported and unregulated and fishing). Through the defence forces officers deployed on the Combined Maritime Forces based in Bahrain, Seychelles and the UK, as well as the many other nations participating in the Combined Maritime Forces, our defence forces, share intelligence and operate together to ensure maritime security in our region. Trade routes through the western Indian Ocean are important to the UK and other allies, but they are vital to Seychelles, working with our partners such as the UK, is essential, therefore, to securing the maritime space," said Ferrari.

The guests aboard the HMS Lancaster had a guided tour of the ship, where officers described the different features and equipment. This was later followed by a ceremonial 'Sunset ceremony' where the flag was slowly lowered.

The HMS Lancaster is expected to leave Seychelles by the end of this week.