South Africa: Ntombozuko Mavikela Receives UCT's 2024 Stella Clark Teachers' Award

On Monday, 12 August 2024, the University of Cape Town's Centre for Higher Education Development (CHED) honoured Sinenjongo High School teacher, Ntombozuko Mavikela with the prestigious Stella Clark Teachers' Award.

Siphosethu Twetwela, third-year Electrical Engineering student from UCT, nominated her former English teacher, Mavikela for her outstanding commitment to her students' academic and personal growth through teaching that is rooted in care.

The Stella Clark Teachers' Award, now in its 19th year, celebrates the profound influence of dedicated educators who exemplify the spirit of Stella Clark, a former UCT lecturer known for her commitment to students from educationally disadvantaged backgrounds.

