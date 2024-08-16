Uganda: Water Security Gets Boost in Rain Harvest Bill

16 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Apollo Ofwono Yeri, the mover of the Rain Harvest and Storage Bill 2022, has launched a nationwide consultation.

This effort aims to gather ideas and input from stakeholders to enrich the proposed legislation.

The bill seeks to address water scarcity by promoting rainwater harvesting and storage.

"The Rain Harvest and Storage Bill 2022 is a game-changer for our country's water management," Yeri stated.

He emphasized that once passed, the bill will ensure a steady water supply for domestic, agricultural, and industrial use, even during droughts.

Yeri believes the bill will revolutionize water management by fostering a culture of rainwater harvesting.

"We can no longer rely solely on natural water sources," Yeri added. "We must harness rainwater to secure our water future."

The consultation process invites contributions from farmers, industrialists, domestic users, and experts.

"We want to ensure that the bill is comprehensive and effective," Yeri explained.

The bill's passage is expected to significantly impact the country's water management.

"This bill is a step in the right direction," a stakeholder noted. "It will help mitigate drought effects and ensure water security."

As the consultation continues, Yeri remains optimistic about the bill's future.

"I am confident that together, we can revolutionize water management in our country," Yeri concluded.

He believes this bill will ensure a water-secure future for generations to come.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.