Uganda: Water Security Gets Boost in Rain Harvest Bill

Apollo Ofwono Yeri, the mover of the Rain Harvest and Storage Bill 2022, has launched a nationwide consultation.

This effort aims to gather ideas and input from stakeholders to enrich the proposed legislation.

The bill seeks to address water scarcity by promoting rainwater harvesting and storage.

"The Rain Harvest and Storage Bill 2022 is a game-changer for our country's water management," Yeri stated.

He emphasized that once passed, the bill will ensure a steady water supply for domestic, agricultural, and industrial use, even during droughts.

Yeri believes the bill will revolutionize water management by fostering a culture of rainwater harvesting.

"We can no longer rely solely on natural water sources," Yeri added. "We must harness rainwater to secure our water future."

The consultation process invites contributions from farmers, industrialists, domestic users, and experts.

"We want to ensure that the bill is comprehensive and effective," Yeri explained.

The bill's passage is expected to significantly impact the country's water management.

"This bill is a step in the right direction," a stakeholder noted. "It will help mitigate drought effects and ensure water security."

As the consultation continues, Yeri remains optimistic about the bill's future.

"I am confident that together, we can revolutionize water management in our country," Yeri concluded.

He believes this bill will ensure a water-secure future for generations to come.