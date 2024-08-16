Uganda: UPDF Speeds Up Namboole, Kololo Renovations

16 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Catherine Nakato

Renovations at Namboole Stadium and Kololo Ceremonial Grounds are nearing completion, according to Lieutenant Colonel Peter Seku Kidemuka, the project engineer overseeing the works.

Kidemuka reported that the renovation work at Namboole Stadium is 98% complete, while the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds have reached 60% completion.

One of the remaining tasks at Namboole Stadium is the completion of the runway, which comes with a cost of Shs3.7 billion.

Kidemuka confirmed that the stadium is expected to be fully completed by September 2024.

"No events will be held at either Namboole Stadium or Kololo Grounds until the renovations are fully completed in September," Kidemuka stated.

The renovation of Namboole Stadium, which began as part of Uganda's efforts to upgrade its sports infrastructure, has a total cost of Shs94 billion.

The first phase of renovations at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds has already cost Shs3.7 billion.

Both Namboole Stadium and Kololo Grounds are significant landmarks in Uganda.

Namboole Stadium, also known as Mandela National Stadium, is the country's largest sports facility, hosting major national and international events.

Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, on the other hand, is a key venue for national ceremonies and public events, including Independence Day celebrations and state funerals.

The UPDF (Uganda People's Defence Forces) has been instrumental in speeding up the renovation process, ensuring that the facilities meet international standards.

This comes as Uganda prepares to host more significant events and potentially attract international sports competitions.

The decision to halt all events until the renovations are complete underscores the government's commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure.

These upgrades are expected to enhance the experience for both athletes and spectators, positioning Uganda as a regional hub for sports and large-scale events.

