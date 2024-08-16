Uganda: Tayebwa Exposes Silent Drain On Public Resources

Uganda loses millions daily in penalties due to delayed payments, highlighting hidden financial inefficiencies.

Uganda loses millions of shillings daily, not just to corruption, but through unnoticed legal drains. These losses, from penalties and interest fees, quietly erode public resources.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa recently highlighted this issue in a discussion with youth in Kampala. He pointed out that while corruption is seen as illegal theft, there's another form of loss that's just as harmful. This loss occurs legally and silently.

Tayebwa revealed the staggering daily losses due to penalties and interest fees paid to contractors. Specifically, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) faces these costs due to delayed payments. In 2023 alone, these "legitimate" losses totaled Shs26 billion, with a daily loss of Shs295 million.

While corruption is rightly condemned, these legal financial drains often go unnoticed and unchallenged. Tayebwa noted the irony that no one is held accountable for this financial hemorrhage.

"Losing money through formal channels doesn't make it any less damaging," Tayebwa said. "We must address these losses with the same urgency as we do corruption."

This problem isn't unique to Uganda. Globally, delayed payments in government contracts are a significant issue. The World Bank reports that developing countries often face penalties and increased costs due to payment inefficiencies. These costs can delay infrastructure projects and strain public finances.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Uganda, these financial penalties highlight a broader issue of fiscal mismanagement. Delays in payment processing not only raise project costs but also erode public trust in government institutions.

Tayebwa's remarks stress the need for greater accountability in all areas of government spending. While fighting corruption is crucial, addressing these "legitimate" losses is equally important. The public, especially the youth, must demand better management of public resources. Every shilling lost to penalties is a missed opportunity for the nation.

The Deputy Speaker's message is clear: Uganda must address both corruption and these silent financial drains. Holding those responsible for these losses accountable is vital for the country's progress.

This isn't just about fighting corruption; it's about ensuring transparency and accountability for every shilling. The youth, as future leaders, play a critical role in demanding better financial management.

In a country with limited resources, every coin counts. It's time to stop the bleeding of public funds, whether through corruption or inefficiencies, and ensure every shilling is used for the nation's development.