Uganda: Call for Better Social Protection for Migrant Workers

16 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Julius Kitone

Migrant workers across various host states continue to face significant challenges in accessing social protection, according to Keneth Oloka, president of the Kyeeyo Association Uganda.

Speaking at a recent meeting focused on the development of a Migrants' Welfare Program in Nairobi, Oloka highlighted the critical issues faced by these workers and the need for urgent action.

"Migrant workers are often excluded from social security programs in their host states due to legal and administrative barriers," Oloka said.

He emphasized that the lack of proper documentation and the temporary nature of their work often leave them vulnerable, with limited access to essential services such as healthcare, unemployment benefits, and pensions.

To enhance access to social protection for migrant workers, Oloka suggested a collaborative approach between host and home countries.

"It is crucial to establish bilateral agreements that ensure the portability of social security benefits, enabling workers to transfer their entitlements across borders," he noted.

Oloka also advocated for the inclusion of specific provisions in social security programs tailored to the needs of migrant workers.

"These provisions should address the unique challenges they face, such as language barriers and the temporary nature of their employment," he added.

"Social security programs must be inclusive, offering flexible terms that cater to the diverse situations of migrant workers."

The meeting concluded with a call to action for governments and international organizations to prioritize the welfare of migrant workers, ensuring they receive the protection and support they deserve.

