Kenya: Missing Police Bullets Midfielder Hato Found After Days of Uncertainty

16 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya Police Bullets FC midfielder Jane Hato has been found safe and sound after days of uncertainty following her disappearance before the club left for Ethiopia on Wednesday.

Hato was not reachable when Bullets players assembled to depart to Addis Ababa for the CECAFA regional qualifiers for the CAF Women's Champions League.

A search was mounted, and according to Mathare United where her mum Anne Aluoch is the head coach, Hato has been found.

"At the moment, let's give the family some privacy as they find out what happened. We appreciate the concerns, prayers and efforts of all our fans and friends that was accorded towards Ann Aluoch's family," a statement posted by Mathare said.

Hato's unexplained disappearance had caused panic, with the Football Kenya Federation posting a statement asking for well wishers to help identify her whereabouts.

Hato was signed in the off-season from Mathare, as Bullets seek to strengthen their team for Continental and regional success as well as retaining their FKF WOmen's Premier League title.

