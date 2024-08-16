Kenya: CBD Vendor Busted for Stashing Food Trays in Public Toilet

16 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Nairobi's County Government has shut down a popular kiosk hotel in the heart of the Central Business District (CBD) after discovering severe hygiene violations, including the shocking use of a public toilet for food storage.

The closure is part of an intensified crackdown on street vendors and eateries that fail to meet basic food safety and hygiene standards.

Nairobi County officials made the alarming discovery on Friday during a surprise inspection aimed at curbing unsanitary practices among food vendors in the city.

Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria, accompanied by public health and environmental inspectors, uncovered the shocking breach at the kiosk hotel located near the Bus Station area.

Mosira said the establishment, known for selling kebabs, eggs, and smokies, was operating in deplorable conditions, leading to its immediate closure.

Inspectors reported finding blackened cooking oil, strong unpleasant odors, and an overall filthy environment, all of which raised serious concerns about the safety of the food.

Sustained crackdown

The most concerning discovery, however, was the vendor's use of a nearby public toilet to store food trays, a practice that poses severe health risks to the public.

"Closure is necessary to prevent any potential health hazards and to protect the well-being of our community," said Mosiria.

He stressed the importance of upholding proper hygiene practices across the city and warned that the crackdown will continue.

Mosiria also emphasized the shared responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in Nairobi, calling on all residents, hawkers, and vendors to strictly adhere to health standards.

"Everyone has a role to play in ensuring that Nairobi remains a clean and healthy environment. We must all adhere to high standards of hygiene to safeguard public health," he said.

This incident has sparked renewed concern over food safety in Nairobi's CBD, with growing reports of street vendors engaging in unsanitary practices like storing food in toilets.

City Hall has vowed to step up efforts to eliminate these hazardous practices and ensure compliance with public health regulations.

